Forex Forecast for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF for November 14 - 18, 2016

First, a review of last week’s forecast:

- In anticipation of the US Presidential election, most experts simply refused to make any predictions on USD pairs. However, in the medium-term forecast, expecting the victory of Hillary Clinton 85% of experts predicted growth in the dollar and a decline of the EUR/USD pair. As a reminder, during the entire second half of October, forecasts were based on the pair's progress to the level of 1.0800. Come November 8, Donald Trump becomes President of the United States and the pair quickly climbed 300 points to the level of 1.1300. Then, as if his rival won the election, it collapsed just as quickly, reaching the trough at 1.0830 on Friday;

- Similar forecasts and uncertainty were observed with respect to GBP/USD as well. As a result, in spite of the American election, the pair managed to hold out in the corridor of 1.2350-1.2550 for most of the week. Only at the end of the week, having broken through the upper boundary of the channel, it went on northward. As a result, whilst the election led to the dollar strengthening against the euro, it also led to it surrendering to the British pound;

- USD/JPY. Speaking about the future of this pair, 70% of analysts predicted growth of the pair to the 106.00-107.00 zone, which is what happened: it is in this range that the pair finished this hectic week;

- More than 90% of the experts believed that the USD/CHF pair should certainly go back to 1.0000-1.0100 marks. Graphical analysis agreed with this opinion as well, naming 0.9820 as the first target. This forecast can also be considered fulfilled: having survived the first shock of Trump's election, the pair returned to the set trend, reaching the resistance of 0.9820 by Thursday. It then broke through it to approach the level of 0.9900.

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Forecast for the upcoming week:

Summing up the opinions of several dozen analysts from world leading banks and brokerage companies as well as forecasts based on different methods of technical and graphical analysis, we can suggest the following:

- It is clear that all indicators on H4 and D1 are looking southwards when predicting the future of EUR/USD. But most experts have an opposite opinion: about 70% of them believe that the pair should return to the level of 1.1000. Graphical analysis found a compromise between the computer and the human mind - it indicates an initial fall of the pair to the level of 1.0800, followed by a rise to 1.1055. After that, according to its forecast, the pair will go down again to the support level of 1.0850. As for analysts, when giving their medium-term forecast 70% of them named the zone of 1.0600-1.0750 as the trough;

- Analysts are split exactly halfway on the future of GBP/USD. 50% of them, in full agreement with the indicators, say that the pair will target the 1.3000 mark. The other half expects it to descend to the support in the area of ​​1.2380. As for the readings of graphical analysis, they suggest that the pair has reached its local maximum and is now expected to fall. The support levels are 1.2380 and 1.2150;

- Experts expect a decline for the pair USD/JPY as well. According to the vast majority of them (90%), the pair should go down to the zone of 104.00-104.50. However, developments of the political situation in the United States and the statements of the new President Elect will certainly influence local trends;

- And finally, the last pair of our review: USD/CHF. This time, experts have shown a striking unanimity - 100% of them have pointed to the north, calling the height of 0.9950 the immediate goal. However, graphical analysis on H4 says that before starting to climb, the pair may stay in the side channel 0.9810-0.9910 for some time.

Roman Butko, NordFX & Sergey Ershov

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