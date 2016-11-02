Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

2 November 2016, 22:37
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
111

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Nov 3, 12:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.080851.091771.098581.102691.10951.113611.12453
USD/JPY101.703103.023103.581104.343104.901105.663106.983
GBP/USD1.209131.216651.220381.224171.22791.231691.23921
USD/CHF0.945080.962150.968660.979220.985730.996291.01336
EUR/CHF1.059651.069871.073951.080091.084171.090311.10053
AUD/USD0.746370.755440.760230.764510.76930.773580.78265
USD/CAD1.324341.331591.335231.338841.342481.346091.35334
NZD/USD0.708650.712980.715640.717310.719970.721640.72597
EUR/GBP0.881150.890860.896790.900570.90650.910280.91999
EUR/JPY113.447114.321114.724115.195115.598116.069116.943
GBP/JPY124.059125.965126.724127.871128.63129.777131.683
CHF/JPY104.221105.361106.058106.501107.198107.641108.781
GBP/CHF1.155551.17741.185571.199251.207421.22111.24295
USD/SEK8.76148.871468.914688.981529.024749.091589.20164
USD/NOK8.044938.133338.173378.221738.261778.310138.39853
EUR/AUD1.406261.423321.433881.440381.450941.457441.4745
EUR/CAD1.451991.464571.47231.477151.484881.489731.50231
AUD/CAD1.00611.015041.019681.023981.028621.032921.04186
AUD/JPY77.57378.74579.20979.91780.38181.08982.261
CAD/JPY75.91776.92977.34977.94178.36178.95379.965
XAU/USD1252.381268.711278.311285.041294.641301.371317.7

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.