Pivot Points Monthly
Market News

Pivot Points Monthly

2 November 2016, 17:36
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
96

Pivot Points

Monthly

Last Updated: Nov 2, 7:30 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.023641.063021.080451.10241.119831.141781.18116
USD/JPY95.03899.429102.119103.82106.51108.211112.602
GBP/USD1.023781.130491.17731.23721.284011.343911.45062
USD/CHF0.924120.954990.971950.985861.002821.016731.0476
EUR/CHF1.051831.069691.077681.087551.095541.105411.12327
AUD/USD0.715950.738740.749710.761530.77250.784320.80711
USD/CAD1.242661.285391.313021.328121.355751.370851.41358
NZD/USD0.661170.68880.701870.716430.72950.744060.77169
EUR/GBP0.780780.837810.867260.894840.924290.951871.0089
EUR/JPY107.306110.976113.022114.646116.692118.316121.986
GBP/JPY113.538120.984124.643128.43132.089135.876143.322
CHF/JPY100.384102.91104.434105.436106.96107.962110.488
GBP/CHF1.054521.135231.172921.215941.253631.296651.37736
USD/SEK7.75128.31628.67268.88129.23769.446210.0112
USD/NOK7.45777.81238.03458.16698.38918.52158.8761
EUR/AUD1.314071.379241.411021.444411.476191.509581.57475
EUR/CAD1.336621.399571.43581.462521.498751.525471.58842
AUD/CAD0.948940.981811.000871.014681.033741.047551.08042
AUD/JPY73.25176.19277.96479.13380.90582.07485.015
CAD/JPY73.17875.73676.94178.29479.49980.85283.41
XAU/USD1122.851201.061239.071279.271317.281357.481435.69

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.