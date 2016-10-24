Weekly update #4

Good day readers! Time has come for a weekly update No. 4. So this weak I devoted a lot time to coding xabcd tool. Spent many hours on mornings, evenings and on the weekend. Did some fun and not so tasks. Therefore, I completed a lot of tasks and the tool could already be used for back testing. It automatically detects pattern type, draws many possible target and stop lines and most importantly: copies a lot of patttern data to clipboard after you draw it. With this functionality I don't need to enter all the numbers to spreadsheet, I can just paste it. It's so much faster! :)

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