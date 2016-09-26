Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

26 September 2016, 01:09
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
107

Pivot Points

Weekly

Last Updated: Sep 25, 3:00 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.093111.106541.114341.119971.127771.13341.14683
USD/JPY95.90898.59499.786101.28102.472103.966106.652
GBP/USD1.258511.27911.287391.299691.307981.320281.34087
USD/CHF0.940640.956540.963110.972440.979010.988341.00424
EUR/CHF1.068311.079061.083731.089811.094481.100561.11131
AUD/USD0.718160.738480.750230.75880.770550.779120.79944
USD/CAD1.264981.289261.302871.313541.327151.337821.3621
NZD/USD0.698420.713050.718460.727680.733090.742310.75694
EUR/GBP0.833310.847720.856440.862130.870850.876540.89095
EUR/JPY108.633110.953112.159113.273114.479115.593117.913
GBP/JPY125.433128.5129.672131.567132.739134.634137.701
CHF/JPY100.089101.983102.998103.877104.892105.771107.665
GBP/CHF1.208431.236581.246551.264731.27471.292881.32103
USD/SEK8.33498.44238.48428.54978.59168.65718.7645
USD/NOK7.67697.924328.016568.171748.263988.419168.66658
EUR/AUD1.41841.446941.459321.475481.487861.504021.53256
EUR/CAD1.434011.453571.465571.473131.485131.492691.51225
AUD/CAD0.964460.981230.99220.9981.008971.014771.03154
AUD/JPY74.15375.51576.23876.87777.678.23979.601
CAD/JPY73.42475.15575.976.88677.63178.61780.348
XAU/USD1257.211293.151314.611329.091350.551365.031400.97

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.