Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

24 September 2016, 01:46
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
117

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Sep 23, 2:30 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.120431.121451.121791.122471.122811.123491.12451
USD/JPY100.827100.916100.946101.005101.035101.094101.183
GBP/USD1.293291.294731.295211.296171.296651.297611.29905
USD/CHF0.96860.969120.96940.969640.969920.970160.97068
EUR/CHF1.087421.088011.08821.08861.088791.089191.08978
AUD/USD0.760340.761130.761550.761920.762340.762710.7635
USD/CAD1.314431.315481.315991.316531.317041.317581.31863
NZD/USD0.722310.723170.723520.724030.724380.724890.72575
EUR/GBP0.861980.863740.864450.86550.866210.867260.86902
EUR/JPY113.123113.268113.317113.413113.462113.558113.703
GBP/JPY130.49130.703130.774130.916130.987131.129131.342
CHF/JPY103.664103.873103.942104.082104.151104.291104.5
GBP/CHF1.253931.255391.255961.256851.257421.258311.25977
USD/SEK8.505278.517778.521938.530278.534438.542778.55527
USD/NOK8.09558.10248.10568.10938.11258.11628.1231
EUR/AUD1.466881.469641.470681.47241.473441.475161.47792
EUR/CAD1.474471.476281.476921.478091.478731.47991.48171
AUD/CAD1.001831.002531.002841.003231.003541.003931.00463
AUD/JPY76.81976.89976.9376.97977.0177.05977.139
CAD/JPY76.47476.57676.6176.67876.71276.7876.882
XAU/USD1331.431334.221335.151337.011337.941339.81342.59

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.