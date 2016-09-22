Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

22 September 2016, 02:12
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
128

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Sep 21, 5:10 pm PDT

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.1021.109351.113881.11671.121231.124051.1314
USD/JPY96.14498.63399.469101.122101.958103.611106.1
GBP/USD1.280231.290381.296491.300531.306641.310681.32083
USD/CHF0.956690.966050.969520.975410.978880.984770.99413
EUR/CHF1.079821.084731.0871.089641.091911.094551.09946
AUD/USD0.740240.749830.755920.759420.765510.769010.7786
USD/CAD1.286851.300691.305311.314531.319151.328371.34221
NZD/USD0.71510.723880.728790.732660.737570.741440.75022
EUR/GBP0.850190.854270.856050.858350.860130.862430.86651
EUR/JPY108.261110.581111.415112.901113.735115.221117.541
GBP/JPY125.72128.572129.602131.424132.454134.276137.128
CHF/JPY99.734101.628102.288103.522104.182105.416107.31
GBP/CHF1.250281.259441.263891.26861.273051.277761.28692
USD/SEK8.41718.49198.51828.56678.5938.64158.7163
USD/NOK8.115838.196058.225638.276278.305858.356498.43671
EUR/AUD1.445641.457921.462411.47021.474691.482481.49476
EUR/CAD1.44761.457991.461721.468381.472111.478771.48916
AUD/CAD0.982670.990370.994040.998071.001741.005771.01347
AUD/JPY73.97375.33575.87976.69777.24178.05979.421
CAD/JPY73.38775.11875.82676.84977.55778.5880.311
XAU/USD1268.871297.861317.11326.851346.091355.841384.83

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.