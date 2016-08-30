RoboForex brief market overview

The yen fell further in Asia as the U.S. dollar continued gains even after positive data had been published in Japan. Thus, household spending in Japan gained 2.5% in July vs. the 1.1% increase seen, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.0%. Despite this, USD/JPY traded 102.26, up 0.33%. Also today Australia reported building approvals for July soared 11.3%, compared withwith a 0.5% decline expected. Nevertheless, AUD/USD traded at 0.7560, down 0.11%. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, rose 0.25% to 95.77.