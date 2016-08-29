Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

29 August 2016, 12:10
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
116

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Aug 29, 1:05 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.116721.117621.117961.118521.118861.119421.12032
USD/JPY101.885102.014102.066102.143102.195102.272102.401
GBP/USD1.308071.309181.309641.310291.310751.31141.31251
USD/CHF0.975380.976340.976950.97730.977910.978260.97922
EUR/CHF1.091961.092631.092991.09331.093661.093971.09464
AUD/USD0.753770.754710.75530.755650.756240.756590.75753
USD/CAD1.297791.299131.300011.300471.301351.301811.30315
NZD/USD0.722130.72310.723670.724070.724640.725040.72601
EUR/GBP0.852190.852880.853170.853570.853860.854260.85495
EUR/JPY113.886114.072114.14114.258114.326114.444114.63
GBP/JPY133.38133.614133.705133.848133.939134.082134.316
CHF/JPY104.147104.318104.381104.489104.552104.66104.831
GBP/CHF1.2781.279311.280081.280621.281391.281931.28324
USD/SEK8.460448.472598.477918.484748.490068.496898.50904
USD/NOK8.277398.287898.293878.298398.304378.308898.31939
EUR/AUD1.475191.477521.478361.479851.480691.482181.48451
EUR/CAD1.452371.453581.454241.454791.455451.4561.45721
AUD/CAD0.979590.981250.982340.982910.9840.984570.98623
AUD/JPY77.02877.11177.15577.19477.23877.27777.36
CAD/JPY78.24278.38678.43678.5378.5878.67478.818
XAU/USD1311.051314.741316.541318.431320.231322.121325.81

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.