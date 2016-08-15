EUR/JPY would buy @ 113.22
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR/JPY would buy @ 113.22

15 August 2016, 05:20
Azeez Kamorudeen Olaide
Azeez Kamorudeen Olaide
0
64
EUR/JPY would buy @ 113.22 but it is on weak buy for now.just place pending
#EUR/JPY would buy @ 113.22