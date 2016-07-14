PAIRS FOR INTRADAY TRADING

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WDAIC as a company always here to keep you updated.
I Filtering with currency strength:
Only long positions. EUR/GBP
Only short positions. GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD
II Trend filter for intraday scalping (binary trading):
Only short positions: GBPUSD, GBPCAD
Only long positions: EURUSD, EURGBP, NZDUSD, CADCHF
Disclamer: These recommendations are not an indication for immediate entry. Please follow you individual strategies. Materials are used only to assist traders in making decisions on the intraday. If you want to ask questions - write to us on FB page, there you can find details of our signal service. Also, follow us on Twitter.Company WDAIC