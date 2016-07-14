PAIRS FOR INTRADAY TRADING
Analytics & Forecasts

PAIRS FOR INTRADAY TRADING

14 July 2016, 00:59
worm4683
[Deleted]
0
193

WDAIC as a company always here to keep you updated.  

I Filtering with currency strength:

Only long positions. EUR/GBP  

Only short positions.  GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD



II Trend filter for intraday scalping (binary trading):

Only short positions: GBPUSD, GBPCAD

Only long positions: EURUSD, EURGBP, NZDUSD, CADCHF

 


Disclamer: These recommendations are not an indication for immediate entry. Please follow you individual strategies. Materials are used only to assist traders in making decisions on the intraday. If you want to ask questions - write to us on FB page, there you can find details of our signal service. Also, follow us on Twitter.

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