PAIRS FOR INTRADAY TRADING

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I Filtering with currency strength:



Only long positions. EUR/GBP

Only short positions. GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD





II Trend filter for intraday scalping (binary trading):



Only short positions: GBPUSD, GBPCAD



Only long positions: EURUSD, EURGBP, NZDUSD, CADCHF

Disclamer: These recommendations are not an indication for immediate entry. Please follow you individual strategies. Materials are used only to assist traders in making decisions on the intraday. If you want to ask questions - write to us on FB page, there you can find details of our signal service. Also, follow us on Twitter.