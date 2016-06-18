Brexit Campaigns Suspended After Labour Lawmaker Jo Cox Shot

Both sides suspended campaigning on whether Britain should leave the European Union after a lawmaker was attacked in her district.

Jo Cox, a member of the opposition Labour Party, was hospitalized in a critical condition, with the Press Association reporting she had been shot twice Thursday in West Yorkshire, northern England. Local police said they had arrested a 52-year-old man in the area. It was unclear if the incident was related to the June 23 referendum.

“We are suspending all campaigning for the day,” the official Britain Stronger In ... READ MORE