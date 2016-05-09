Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

9 May 2016, 02:52
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points

Weekly

Last Updated: May 9, 3:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.100491.123541.131661.146591.154711.169641.19269
USD/JPY102.804104.755105.923106.706107.874108.657110.608
GBP/USD1.382541.418021.430141.45351.465621.488981.52446
USD/CHF0.906080.934570.953340.963060.981830.991551.02004
EUR/CHF1.077831.091161.099771.104491.11311.117821.13115
AUD/USD0.670860.709010.722530.747160.760680.785310.82346
USD/CAD1.178921.228061.259281.27721.308421.326341.37548
NZD/USD0.640310.664980.674040.689650.698710.714320.73899
EUR/GBP0.76360.776160.782830.788720.795390.801280.81384
EUR/JPY118.232120.287121.189122.342123.244124.397126.452
GBP/JPY148.845151.874153.16154.903156.189157.932160.961
CHF/JPY105.359108.089109.089110.819111.819113.549116.279
GBP/CHF1.34751.372071.387091.396641.411661.421211.44578
USD/SEK7.535567.798127.965868.060688.228428.323248.5858
USD/NOK7.628457.87728.03438.125958.283058.37478.62345
EUR/AUD1.406041.469221.508231.53241.571411.595581.65876
EUR/CAD1.37061.416731.44391.462861.490031.508991.55512
AUD/CAD0.913550.933540.941810.953530.96180.973520.99351
AUD/JPY72.08975.86677.34279.64381.11983.4287.197
CAD/JPY77.47580.46581.68783.45584.67786.44589.435

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.