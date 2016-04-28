Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

28 April 2016, 01:20
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
118

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Apr 28, 2:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.113481.122561.127211.131641.136291.140721.1498
USD/JPY109.932110.663111.039111.394111.77112.125112.856
GBP/USD1.424591.439491.44671.454391.46161.469291.48419
USD/CHF0.956460.963870.967330.971280.974740.978690.9861
EUR/CHF1.095721.09771.098511.099681.100491.101661.10364
AUD/USD0.719720.741440.749910.763160.771630.784880.8066
USD/CAD1.237381.249691.254691.2621.2671.274311.28662
NZD/USD0.664540.674470.678320.68440.688250.694330.70426
EUR/GBP0.766040.771570.774910.77710.780440.782630.78816
EUR/JPY124.234125.11125.662125.986126.538126.862127.738
GBP/JPY159.743160.941161.478162.139162.676163.337164.535
CHF/JPY112.845113.694114.216114.543115.065115.392116.241
GBP/CHF1.393831.404091.407871.414351.418131.424611.43487
USD/SEK7.955378.024338.057128.093298.126088.162258.23121
USD/NOK8.003038.079368.116688.155698.193018.232028.30835
EUR/AUD1.402211.44141.466151.480591.505341.519781.55897
EUR/CAD1.404391.415521.420121.426651.431251.437781.44891
AUD/CAD0.916980.939970.947830.962960.970820.985951.00894
AUD/JPY80.8682.93683.73685.01285.81287.08889.164
CAD/JPY86.98587.63688.03188.28788.68288.93889.589

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.