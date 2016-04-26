FxWirePro: CAD/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 88.68, Good to Sell on Rallies

Major resistance- 88.68 (200 day MA)

The pair has made a high of 88.36 yesterday and declined from that level. It is currently trading around 87.51.

Short term trend is slightly bearish as long as resistance 88.70 holds.

On the lower side support is at 86.70 (7 day EMA) and break below targets 86.25/85.48.

Further bullishness can be seen only above 88.68 and break above targets 90/91.78.

Stoch-RSI- Over bought zone



It is good to sell on rallies around 87.95-88 with SL around 88.68 for the TP of 86.70/86.25





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









