FxWirePro: CAD/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 88.68, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: CAD/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 88.68, Good to Sell on Rallies

26 April 2016, 09:16
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
162

FxWirePro: CAD/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 88.68, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • Major resistance- 88.68 (200 day MA) 
  • The pair has made a high of 88.36 yesterday and declined from that level. It is currently trading around 87.51. 
  • Short term trend is slightly bearish as long as resistance 88.70 holds. 
  • On the lower side support is at 86.70 (7 day EMA) and break below targets 86.25/85.48. 
  • Further bullishness can be seen only above 88.68 and break above targets 90/91.78. 
  • Stoch-RSI- Over bought zone

It is good to sell on rallies around 87.95-88 with SL around 88.68 for the TP of 86.70/86.25       

      

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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