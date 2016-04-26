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FxWirePro: CAD/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 88.68, Good to Sell on Rallies
- Major resistance- 88.68 (200 day MA)
- The pair has made a high of 88.36 yesterday and declined from that level. It is currently trading around 87.51.
- Short term trend is slightly bearish as long as resistance 88.70 holds.
- On the lower side support is at 86.70 (7 day EMA) and break below targets 86.25/85.48.
- Further bullishness can be seen only above 88.68 and break above targets 90/91.78.
- Stoch-RSI- Over bought zone
It is good to sell on rallies around 87.95-88 with SL around 88.68 for the TP of 86.70/86.25
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com