FxWirePro: GBP/JPY Struggles to Break Below 160, Good to Buy at Dips

Major resistance -162.60

Major support – 160

The pair has recovered yesterday after making a low of 160.01. It is currently trading around 160.75.

Short term trend is still bullish as long as support 160 holds.

On the lower side minor support is around 160 and any break below that level will drag the pair down till 159.15/158.49/158.

The pair’s resistance is around 160.75 (55 day EMA) and break above targets 161.75/162.60 level.

Overall trend reversal only above 164.10.



It is good to buy at dips around 160.10-20 with SL around 159.15 for the TP of 160.75/161.75/162.55





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









