Euro spikes, holding on to gains as ECB news conference begins

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The euro spiked against the dollar Thursday after the European Central Bank opted to leave interest rates unchanged, holding on to those gains as President Mario Draghi started his news conference. While its initial reaction to the news was muted, the euro quickly spiked EURUSD, +0.7789% as investors awaited the beginning of the ECB press conference. It held on to those gains as press conference began, trading at $1.1354, compared with $1.1304 late Wednesday in New York. Meanwhile, the greenback trimmed its decline against the yen USDJPY, -0.16% after U.S. data showed jobless claims last week fell to the... READ MORE