NZD/USD: back to close gap after CPI

0
196
NZD/USD has been a volatile display at the start of Asia this week. We have had both the Doha story creating turmoil across the board and just recently, the keenly awaited CPI was released from New Zealand, beating expectations and sending the bird back to close the bearish opening gap. The data arrived as New Zealand Q1 CPI arriving at 0.2% q/q vs 0.1% expected and -0.5% last. Year on year came in line with expectations at +0.4% and 0.1% previous. While the result is not hugely supportive of the nation being able to achieve the RBNZ's target of 1-3% this year, this result will alleviate some of the immediate pressures on the ... READ MORE