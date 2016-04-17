Forex Weekly Outlook April 18-22

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The US dollar managed to make a comeback of sorts, mostly against the euro. The Doha Oil Summit, the ECB´s rate decision and housing figures in the US stand out. These are the highlights of this week. Here is an outlook on these main events. U.S. consumer prices registered a modest rise in March indicating inflation slowed. Also retail sales missed and growth remains very poor. China's growth looks OK and other figures from the world's second largest economy also seem promising. And while the IMF did raise forecasts for China, it certainly painted a "doom and gloom" picture of the global economy in general... READ MORE