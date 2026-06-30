"Before the fact" trade on BITCOIN|| Quant Direction 3-D Bullish Confluence Setup

Hello traders,

Today I want to share a short trade on Bitcoin that came together from the Quant Direction readings combined with the Supply Demand EA ProBot panel on the BTCUSD M30 chart.

Before entering the trade, Quant Direction was showing extreme bearish conditions across all three analysis layers. The scalping read showed 96% bearish with extreme bearish momentum, the intraday read matched at 96% bearish, and the swing read showed 81% bearish with the moving average structure confirming sustained downward pressure. With all three timeframes aligned in the same direction, the bias was clear before the move even developed.

By the time I checked back, Quant Direction had pushed even further into bearish territory. The scalping read moved to 100% bearish, intraday held at 97% bearish, and the swing read ticked up slightly to 82% bearish. The trend strength description stayed consistent throughout: strong and sustained bearish pressure with no signs of the moving average structure rolling over.





Check the photos below to see the exact entries and how price dropped and touched TP targets.



















⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.







