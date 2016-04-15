Week Ahead – Euro and ECB back in limelight; UK jobs also eyed

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fter falling out of the limelight the past few trading sessions, the focus will turn again on the euro as the European Central Bank meets on Thursday and important sentiment surveys are due on Tuesday and Friday. UK employment numbers will also attract attention, while some housing data out of the US and more Fed speakers, will likely keep traders busy. Key week for euro with ECB meeting and Markit PMIs In the Eurozone, the action will probably start on Tuesday with Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment survey for April. Sentiment indicators out of the Eurozone have been giving mixed to slightly positive messages recently and it will ... READ MORE