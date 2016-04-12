Early FX Update from the Globe – Wells Fargo

Eric Viloria, Currency Strategist at Wells Fargo Securities, lists down all the FX updates from the globe for today.



Key Quotes



• “The U.S. dollar is mixed but lower overall. The pound, New Zealand, Australian and Canadian dollars are higher, while the euro and Norwegian krone are little changed, and the yen and Swiss franc are weaker. Emerging currencies are mostly firmer including the rand, ruble, zloty, won, ringgit and Mexican peso, while the renminbi and shekel are softer.



• Japan’s February core private machinery orders fell 9.2% m/m, while NZ March retail card spending eased to 0.1% m/m and Australia’s February home loans rose 1.5% m/m.



• Norway’s March underlying CPI inflation eased to 3.3% y/y, while Italy’s February industrial output dropped 0.6% m/m.



• China’s March CPI inflation was steady at 2.3% y/y and the PPI fell 4.3% y/y. Malaysia’s February industrial output firmed to 3.9% y/y and manufacturing sales fell 1.4% y/y, while Taiwan’s March trade surplus expanded to US$4.50B.



• The Czech March CPI softened to 0.3% y/y, and Turkey’s February current account deficit narrowed to €1.79B.



• Today’s events include Mexico’s February industrial output, Poland’s revised March CPI, and Russia’s Q1 current account. Fed policymakers Dudley and Kaplan are scheduled to speak.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

