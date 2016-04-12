European Stocks Retreat in Early Trading

Major European stocks are on the back foot, although strength in oil is keeping the losses moderate.



At the time of writing, Stoxx 50 index was largely unchanged on the day. Mining heavy London’s FTSE index was down 0.16%. France’s CAC was down 0.15% as well. Meanwhile, Germany’s DAX was up 0.16%.



Despite weak Alco results, mining stocks in London are having a good time. Anglo American was up 8.44%, followed by a 3.2% rise in Glencore. Italian banks were once again among top gainers in Stoxx 600 index.



Meanwhile, losing side included names like UK’s Ashtead Group, France’s Louis Vuitton and Sweden’s Securitas B.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

