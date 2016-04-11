EUR/USD Neutral/Bearish Short-Term – Scotiabank

Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank, has reiterated the neutral/bearish outlook for the pair in the near-term.



Key Quotes



“EURUSD has spent the last seven days trading narrowing around the 1.14 area”.



“The collection of narrow real bodies and long upper/lower shadows on the daily candle chart suggest a heightened level of indecision as investors are reluctant to pare EUR longs but are struggling for incentives to push the EUR higher to new highs. This suggests a degree of fatigue in the rally though a move to new highs would perk the market up a little more obviously”.



“We rather think the EUR looks toppish and intraday signals continue to flash EUR-negative amid heavy, but so far short-lived, sell-offs from above 1.14”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

