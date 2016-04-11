China: Important Inflation Numbers Out – Deutsche Bank

Research Team at Deutsche Bank, suggests that there were important inflation numbers out of China this morning.



Key Quotes



“CPI for the month of March has printed at +2.3% yoy which was a smidgen below expectations (of +2.4%) but flat on the prior month which was then the highest since July 2014 and will likely provide for some comfort that the data is stabilising.



Meanwhile the latest PPI numbers continue to show improvement after printing at -4.3% yoy (vs. -4.6% expected), and up six-tenths from the prior month. While factory gate prices remain yet again in negative territory, the +0.5% mom reading is the first positive monthly rise in prices since 2013.



Looking at the market reaction, sentiment appears to be buoyed in China post the data where the Shanghai Comp and CSI 300 have bounced +1.71% and +1.74% respectively. Elsewhere, it's a bit more mixed.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

