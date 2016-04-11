USDJPY selling persists despite intervention risk

•Some economists have revised down their GDP forecasts for the US for Q1

•Japanese policymakers may intervene to curb the strengthening yen

•Oil rose by more than 4% on EIA data that showed US crude output was down

•There is support for gold and ETF holdings, even in this ‘risk on’ environment

•Base metals were up across the board with nickel leading the way

•Sugar, soybeans, wheat, and cotton prices all rose US: Wholesale inventories fell more than expected during February, with their fifth successive monthly drop. The US Commerce Department said wholesale inventories dropped by 0.5% (a 0.2% drop had been expected) after ... READ MORE