Inflation tests ahead, currencies often not cooperating

0
194
With the world economy entering a more uncertain phase and the top central banks sounding ever more cautious, attention may turn in the coming week to signs of whether years of aggressive stimulus have yielded any significant rise in inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank all have been disappointed to varying degrees about how little inflation has picked up, or indeed how it has spent too much time going the opposite way. The Bank of Japan, which has been trying to ward off deflation going on two decades, has now been hit with a counterproductive surge in the ... READ MORE