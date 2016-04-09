The World Is Changing – Technology Is Everywhere

Financial Trading used to be an exclusive elite club – only a few lucky ones could join. There were guys on the trading floors shouting and screaming all day long – making and losing fortunes. This has changed with all the advances in modern technologies.





Trading floors are empty and exchanges are closing down. Most trading is now done electronically using automated strategies. And, thanks to the accessibility of vast resources through cloud services, it’s far easier than ever to share these automated strategies with everybody.

Manual Trading is a thing of the past – Automated Trading is the wave of the future!