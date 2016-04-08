HedgeTrackTrader forex robot - Review by "ProfitF"

HedgeTrackTrader - new forex robot. APRIL 2016. This automated Forex trading system trades on 20 currency pairs. Author says that this Forex expert advisor using Cross Currency Hedging Technology
make over 400% profit a year. Advertised as Institutional Trading Software))
Trading Style – hedging+grid/martingale
Price – 1 payment $497 (PayPal, Credit card)
Refund policy – 60 Days Money back guarantee (through Clickbetter payment processor) clickbetter logo
Myfxbook real statement: Real (USD), FXOpen
Pros
Gain: +477.02% at this momment
Monthly profitf : 13.55%
60 days moneyback
Real myfxbook account - 1 year history
Cons
High price (497)
Drawdown: 30.16%
Martingale algorithm
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