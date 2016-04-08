HedgeTrackTrader forex robot - Review by "ProfitF"

HedgeTrackTrader - new forex robot. APRIL 2016. This automated Forex trading system trades on 20 currency pairs. Author says that this Forex expert advisor using Cross Currency Hedging Technology

make over 400% profit a year. Advertised as Institutional Trading Software))

Trading Style – hedging+grid/martingale

Price – 1 payment $497 (PayPal, Credit card)

Refund policy – 60 Days Money back guarantee (through Clickbetter payment processor) clickbetter logo

Myfxbook real statement: Real (USD), FXOpen



