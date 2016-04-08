HedgeTrackTrader forex robot - Review by "ProfitF"
Trading Strategies

HedgeTrackTrader forex robot - Review by "ProfitF"

8 April 2016, 11:08
ProfitF
ProfitF
1
533

HedgeTrackTrader - new forex robot. APRIL 2016. This automated Forex trading system trades on 20 currency pairs.  Author says that this Forex expert advisor using Cross Currency Hedging Technology

make over 400% profit a year. Advertised as Institutional Trading Software))

 

Trading Style – hedging+grid/martingale

Price – 1 payment $497 (PayPal, Credit card) 

Refund policy – 60 Days Money back guarantee (through Clickbetter payment processor)  clickbetter logo

Myfxbook real statement: Real (USD), FXOpen 


Pros

 Gain: +477.02% at this momment

 Monthly profitf : 13.55%

 60 days moneyback

 Real myfxbook account - 1 year history

Cons

 High price (497)

 Drawdown: 30.16%

Martingale algorithm 

Read detailed review of HedgeTrackTrader >>

 

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