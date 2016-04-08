FXWIREPRO: BTC/USD Trades Well Above $400, Good to Buy at Dips

Major support - $400

BTC/USD has slightly recovered till $422 after making a low of $403.It is currently trading around $420.66.

has slightly recovered till $422 after making a low of $403.It is currently trading around $420.66. Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support $400 holds.

On the lower side major support is around $400 and any break below $390 will drag the pair down till $380/$350 is possible.

BTC/USD major resistance is around $425 and break above targets $450/$465.The minor resistance is around $425. It is good to buy at dips around $410-$415 with SL around $400 for the TP of $450/$465.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









