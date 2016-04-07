USD/CHF Trade Idea

Major resistance – 0.9580 (4H Tenken-Sen and Kijun-Sen)

Major support – 0.9530

The pair has once again retreated after making a slight recovery till 0.95720 level. It is currently trading around 0.9525.

Intraday bullishness can be seen only above 0.9580 level. Any indicative break above 0.9580 will take the pair till 0.9630/0.9680.

On the lower side break below 0.9530 will drag the pair down till 0.9480/0.9420/0.9390.

Overall bearish invalidation can happen only above 0.9800.



It is good to sell on rallies around 0.9580 with SL around 0.9630 for the TP of 0.9480/0.9450



Resistance: R1-0.9580, R2-0.9630,R3-0.9680 Support: S1-0.9480,S2-0.9450,S3-0.9390





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com







