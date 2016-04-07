0
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USD/CHF Trade Idea
- Major resistance – 0.9580 (4H Tenken-Sen and Kijun-Sen)
- Major support – 0.9530
- The pair has once again retreated after making a slight recovery till 0.95720 level. It is currently trading around 0.9525.
- Intraday bullishness can be seen only above 0.9580 level. Any indicative break above 0.9580 will take the pair till 0.9630/0.9680.
- On the lower side break below 0.9530 will drag the pair down till 0.9480/0.9420/0.9390.
- Overall bearish invalidation can happen only above 0.9800.
It is good to sell on rallies around 0.9580 with SL around 0.9630 for the TP of 0.9480/0.9450
Resistance: R1-0.9580, R2-0.9630,R3-0.9680 Support: S1-0.9480,S2-0.9450,S3-0.9390
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com