FXWIREPRO: EUR/JPY Downside Pauses at 61.8% Fib, Momentum Still With the Bears

EUR/JPY is retreating from last week’s tops just above 128.00, and downside for now is taking a breather at 61.8% Fib at 124.41.

is retreating from last week’s tops just above 128.00, and downside for now is taking a breather at 61.8% Fib at 124.41. After breaching strong trendline support at 125.26, the pair saw downside test 124.37 before edging higher to trade at 124.50 levels.

Momentum studies continue to show further downside, breaks below 24.25 (Mar 7th lows) will accentuate downside. Scope then for test of 78.6% Fib at 123.37.

Our previous call for the pair (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-EUR-JPY-breaks-strong-trendline-support-at-12526-good-to-sell-rallies-190272) has achieved all targets.



Recommendation: Book partial profits, lower stops to 125, target 124.25/124/123.85





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









