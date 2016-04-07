0
102
FXWIREPRO: EUR/JPY Downside Pauses at 61.8% Fib, Momentum Still With the Bears
- EUR/JPY is retreating from last week’s tops just above 128.00, and downside for now is taking a breather at 61.8% Fib at 124.41.
- After breaching strong trendline support at 125.26, the pair saw downside test 124.37 before edging higher to trade at 124.50 levels.
- Momentum studies continue to show further downside, breaks below 24.25 (Mar 7th lows) will accentuate downside. Scope then for test of 78.6% Fib at 123.37.
- Our previous call for the pair (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-EUR-JPY-breaks-strong-trendline-support-at-12526-good-to-sell-rallies-190272) has achieved all targets.
Recommendation: Book partial profits, lower stops to 125, target 124.25/124/123.85
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com