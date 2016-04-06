FXWIREPRO: EUR/JPY Breaks Strong Trendline Support at 125.26, Good to Sell Rallies

EUR/JPY is retreating from last week’s tops just above 128.00, and has breached strong trendline support at 125.26.

is retreating from last week’s tops just above 128.00, and has breached strong trendline support at 125.26. Momentum studies are bearish, confirming further downside in the pair.

Immediate support is seen at 125, breaks below will take the pair to next supports at 124.67 (Mar 22nd lows) and then 124.41 (61.8% Fib retrace of 112.058 to 128.221 rise).

Cloud base at 125.89 is strong resistance on the topside ahead of 125.96 (Feb 19th highs).



Recommendation: Good to sell rallies around 125.40, SL: 125.90, TP: 125/124.70/124.40





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

