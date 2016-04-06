Rising U.S. inflation would take a bite out of the dollar

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Currency market strategists are predicting greater weakness in the U.S. dollar over the next few months, as the Federal Reserve seems to have closed the door on interest rate hikes through the spring and left the greenback alone with a destructive bedfellow: rising inflation. With the Fed's policy statement in March and remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen later in the month striking a cautious tone, strategists say this has set the stage for a rough patch for the dollar over the near-term as inflation nips at it. U.S. inflation has firmed in recent months, with the core Consumer Price Index rising 2.3 percent in the ... READ MORE