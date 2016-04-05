Gold remains pressured despite weak dollar

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Gold continued to be weighed down along with other major commodities on Monday despite persisting weakness in the US dollar and lowered expectations for further Fed rate hikes. Since a 13-month high around $1280 was reached just over three weeks ago in mid-March, the price of gold has fallen in a series of lower highs and lower lows. This steady retreat has occurred even as the US dollar has also steadily lost ground during the same period due to progressively diminishing anticipation of additional US monetary policy tightening in the near-term. Since gold is denominated in dollars and is a ... READ MORE