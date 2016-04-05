NZD/USD Boosted by US Dollar Weakness – Westpac

Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac, notes that the NZD/USD broke above its six-month old trading range recently, following a dovish speech by Fed Chair Yellen.



Key Quotes



“The break above 0.6900 technically signals a move to at least 0.7200 during the next few weeks, a period which contains little scheduled major NZ news (dairy auctions and business

confidence the notable exceptions).



That should allow global events to dominate NZD/USD, in particular those which influence the US dollar. Much of the strength in NZD/USD since January can be explained by the weakness in the USD over that period.



The traditional short term drivers, such as NZ-US interest rate spreads and commodity prices have in contrast been pointing downwards this year.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

