CAD: BoC’s Next Meeting Should be a Notable One - RBS

Brian Daingerfield, FX Trading Strategist at RBS, suggests that the Bank of Canada’s next meeting on April 13th should be a notable one.



Key Quotes



“The new Monetary Policy Report released that day will include not only the usual quarterly update, but it will also be the first update that includes new assumptions for growth and inflation that incorporate the new fiscal expansion.



BoC Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins speaks today and is the last BoC official scheduled to speak ahead of the April meeting. Her comments relate to the impact of a slowing Chinese economy on Canada’s economy, but we’ll be watching for any hints on the BoC’s post-budget outlook.”



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