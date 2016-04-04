FXWIREPRO: GBP/USD Strongly Bearish Despite Upside Attempts

The Sterling was the best performer against US dollar on Monday, as the pair extending its upward corrective movement towards 1.4321 levels, reaching the 50% retracement levels and gradually declining towards 1.4285 levels after US market opened.

The pair has to break resistance level at 1.4348 levels in order find any bullish momentum, unless until trend continues to be strongly bearish for this pair.

To the upside, the strong resistance can be seen at 1.4348, a break above this level would expose the cable to next resistance level at 1.4400.

To the downside immediate support can be seen at 1.4245, a break below at this level will open the door towards next level at 1.4189. Resistance Levels R1: 1.4321 (Daily highs) R2: 1.4348 (61.8% Retracement level) R3: 1.4400 (Psychological levels ) Support Levels S1: 1.4245 (50% Retracement level) S2: 1.4189 (Daily lows) S3: 1.4150 (50% Retracement level)





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

