EUR/USD Faces Strong Resistance Around 1.14375, Market Awaits NFP Data for Further Direction

Candlestick Pattern- Shooting Star

Major resistance -1.4375

The pair has made a high of 1.4117 and slightly retreated from that level. It is currently trading around 1.13802.

Short term trend is slightly weak as long as resistance 1.14375 holds.

Market awaits US Non Farm Payroll data which is to be released for further direction.

US NFP is expected to show 208k growth in March compared to 242k in Feb and unemployment rate to be unchanged at 4.9%.

Any break above 1.14375 will take the pair to next level around 1.1500/1.15486.

On the lower side major support is around 1.1345 and break below targets 1.1280/1.1200/1.1155.

Short term trend reversal only below 1.1050.



It is good to sell on rallies around 1.1385 with SL around 1.14375 for the TP of 1.1280/1.1200





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

