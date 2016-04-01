GBP/USD Supported by 23.6% Fibo ahead of UK data

Risk-off in Asia weighed over GBP/USD but failed to push it through support at 1.4330 (23.6% of 1.5930-1.3835) levels.



Eyes UK data



Traders await the UK manufacturing PMI release, which is expected to show the rate of expansion in the activity improved in March. CBI total trends survey released on March 21st had also shows a slight improvement.



Later in the day, the non-farm payrolls report would dominate the wires, although trading decision are more likely to be influenced by wage growth figures.



GBP/USD Technical Levels





The spot currently trades around 1.4340. The immediate hurdle is noted at 1.4354 (23.6% of 1.3835-1.4514), above which the spot could test resistance at 1.4404 (Mar 29 high) and 1.4459 (Mar 30 high). Conversely, a breakdown of immediate support at 1.4330 (23.6% of 1.5930-1.3835) would expose 1.43 under which losses could be extended to 1.4243 (hourly 200-MA).

(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

