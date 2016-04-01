World's Biggest Money Managers Can't Agree on Dollar's Direction

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Two of the world’s largest money managers are divided about where the dollar goes from here after the greenback’s worst quarter in more than five years. The BlackRock Investment Institute says there’s room for the U.S. currency to rise, while Russell Investments Group is calling an end to the dollar bull run of the past two years. The greenback extended its loss Thursday as investors continue to digest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reflected concern global headwinds may restrain the U.S. economy. “We cannot rule out the Fed sounding more hawkish this year,” said Jean Boivin, head of ... READ MORE