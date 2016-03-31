CAD: All Eyes on January GDP Data - BBH

Research Team at BBH, suggests that the Canada reports January GDP today.



Key Quotes



“It is expected to rise 1.1% y/y vs. 0.5% in December. With the Canadian economy starting to look a bit better, it seems unlikely that the BOC will ease again after the last 25 bp cut to 0.50% back in July 2015. The next policy meeting is April 13, and no change then is expected. USD/CAD made new lows for the year this week near 1.2910, with the next target seen near 1.2830 (the October 15 low).”





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