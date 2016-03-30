US ADP Employment and Eurozone Confidence Main Market Movers Today – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank, suggests that the release of the ADP employment data for March should give us an early indication of what to expect from the official job report for March due on Friday although, admittedly, the ADP report is not always the best indicator for official job growth.



Key Quotes



“We look for another solid US employment report on Friday with total payrolls above 200,000.



We will also keep an eye on the release of the euro area confidence data for March as the survey indicators for consumers, manufacturing and services have all been declining in recent months, possibly partly due to the negative spill-over from the financial turmoil to economic sentiment.



Fed's Evans (dovish, voter) is speaking tonight. He is a known dove and will likely express a similar view to Yellen's.”





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