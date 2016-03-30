Yellen Speech Eyed as Fed Tone Turns More Hawkish

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European investors return on Tuesday following the long bank holiday weekend and while the trading week may be a little shorter it’s likely to be quite eventful, with particular interest being on the Federal Reserve ahead of its April meeting. While the markets are currently far from convinced that the Fed will raise interest rates again at its April meeting – only 12% chance of a hike priced in based on Fed Funds futures – this could change dramatically this week. Source – CME Group FedWatch Tool Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak today on the Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy at the... READ MORE