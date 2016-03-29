AUD/USD Faces Consolidation Near-Term – UOB

In opinion of the research team at UOB Group, the Aussie dollar could face further consolidation in the next 1-3 weeks.



Key Quotes



“In recent updates, we were of the view that the pull-back from the high of 0.7681 has scope to extend lower to test the major 0.7410/15 support”.



“The strong rebound yesterday suggests that the odds for further AUD weakness have diminished”.



“That said, the current movement is likely part of a broader consolidation phase and not a resumption of the longer-term bullish trend. In other words, we expect sideway trading from here, likely between 0.7450 and 0.7650.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

