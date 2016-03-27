EUR/USD Forecast Mar. 28 – Apr. 1

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EUR/USD underwent a slow yet constant slide from the highs seen in the previous week. What's next? Inflation figures stand out in a busy week . Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Figures released in Germany were slightly better than expected, with the important IFO business survey beating expectations. However, traders were certainly distracted by the tragic Brussels bombings that also indirectly hurt the euro, on slightly higher chances of a Brexit. The pair also dropped on hawkish comments released by various Fed officials, leaving an April hike on the... READ MORE