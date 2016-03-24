US Stocks Appear on Track for Third Straight Loss

US stocks fell in early trading as investors considered a possibility of an early rate hike amid weak economic data and falling oil prices.



At the time of writing, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 0.48% or 83 points. S&P 500 index and Nasdaq index traded 10 points or 17 points respectively.



Shares in Goldman Sachs were down 2.3%, followed by a 2% drop in Boeing shares. DJIA oil and Gas index was down 1% as well. Meanwhile, the winning side included shares in Caterpillar; up 1.19%. Cisco and Wal-Mart stores also shined in the winners list.



Buying interest in equities dropped as oil prices slumped for a third day in a holiday-shortened week. Furthermore, Fed’s Bullard was on the wires stating the Fed may be falling behind the curve.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

