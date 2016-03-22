Risk Aversion Dominates Euro Session

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Major indexes drifted higher yesterday in a quiet trading session, as investors seemed to shy away from making any ‘big’ bets at the start of this holiday-shortened trading week. With earning’s season virtually complete and with Good Friday widely observed globally, there is little incentive for many to go out on limb this week. Nevertheless, Euro equity indices are trading lower on increasing risk aversion after several terrorist related explosions occurred in Brussels during this morning’s session. 1. Markets react to Brussels bombings With two bombs explosions ripping through Brussels airport departure hall a ... READ MORE