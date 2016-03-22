AUD/USD Awaits Stevens

AUD/USD is consolidated sub the 0.76 handle as the PBOC sets the USD/CNY mid -point today at 6.4971.



AUD/USD been in gradual decline since losing the 0.76 handle again in the US, post a pop-up to test the 0.7620 offers in European trade. We now await the speeches coming in later today. Analysts at Westpac explained that RBA governor Stevens speaks at the ASIC annual forum at 4:15pm Syd/1:15pm Sing/HK and this could be an event where Aussie gets some action on subsequent remarks about its value.



Meanwhile, we will be turning heads to US GDP later in the week and durable goods.



AUD/USD levels



AUD/USD has been attracting the bears through the 0.7600 level while the 4hr sma at 0.7609 is tested a few times overnight as a pivotal area. 0.7592 is the classic pivot with R3 at 0.7642. To the downside, S1 is located at 0.7544 ahead of S3 at 0.7506.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

