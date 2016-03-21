Sterling Slides on Tory Party Discord

0
162
The US dollar is beginning the week mostly firmer against the major and emerging market currencies. The Japanese yen, where local markets were closed for the spring equinox is up slightly, and the Australian dollar turned higher in the European session. However, sterling has remained under pressure from the start. Ian Duncan Smith's resignation ostensibly over cuts in disability spending is seen as another front in the Brexit debate that has split the cabinet and the Tory Party. Speculators bought a record amount of sterling futures in the ... READ MORE